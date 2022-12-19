The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 57,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.