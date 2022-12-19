The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 339,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. 57,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.