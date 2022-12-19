The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €35.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($37.58) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €21.50 ($22.63) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($19.56) and a 1-year high of €51.30 ($54.00). The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.56.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.