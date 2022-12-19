The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

