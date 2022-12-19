The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $89.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.94.

Shares of EMN opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,620,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,224,000 after acquiring an additional 158,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after buying an additional 86,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

