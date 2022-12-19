The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $375.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $178.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $159.74 on Monday, hitting $223.54. 209,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $105.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.