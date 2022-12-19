The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $114.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.50.

WLK stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.90.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after purchasing an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,014,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

