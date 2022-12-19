The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $26.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kennametal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

