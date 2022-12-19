The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $468.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $423.00 to $468.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.

ROP opened at $424.36 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.56.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

