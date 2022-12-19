The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.10 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

