The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.10 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

