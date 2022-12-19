The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CL King cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,270. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

