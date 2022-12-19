The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $150.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

