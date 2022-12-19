The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Trimmed by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.33. 53,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,773. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.