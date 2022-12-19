Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.9% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.60. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.25. The firm has a market cap of $209.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

