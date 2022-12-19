Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $209.40 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $209.40 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00070458 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052641 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007805 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021395 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000251 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.