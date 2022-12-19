Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.