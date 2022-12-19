Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Altria Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %
MO opened at $46.56 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.
Altria Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
