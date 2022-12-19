Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $578,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.28 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

