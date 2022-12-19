Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.61 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.85 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.