Threadgill Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 6.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on V. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

