Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Western Union accounts for approximately 0.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of WU opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

