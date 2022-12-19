Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $32.06 million and $10,871.42 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $866.94 or 0.05279927 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.33 or 0.00489242 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.67 or 0.28987858 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.20767271 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,468.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

