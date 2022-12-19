Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Up 3.4%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 1,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 439,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million for the quarter.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 21,488 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $637,548.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,086,902.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512. Company insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,069,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

