TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,428 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TLW Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 9.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.80. 21,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

