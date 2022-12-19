Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $7,615,588.28 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTGet Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 404,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $7,615,588.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,912,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,626,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 445 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $7,685.15.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toast by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

