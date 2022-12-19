Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 399 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.7% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

TSN stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

