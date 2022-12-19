Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $264.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.86. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

