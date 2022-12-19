Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,742,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $267.41 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

