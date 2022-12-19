Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

