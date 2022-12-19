Tompkins Financial Corp Has $9.03 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $186.35 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

