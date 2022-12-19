Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,759,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

