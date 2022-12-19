Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 710 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after buying an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

DIS opened at $90.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

