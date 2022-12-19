Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 72 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. ACG Wealth bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $150.39 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

