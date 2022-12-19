Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 269 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $246.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

