Total Investment Management Inc. Has $28.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

