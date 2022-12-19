TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.82.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 13.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 50,922 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

