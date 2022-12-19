Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 17,085 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,041% compared to the average volume of 798 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 159,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 50.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 752,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,828. The company has a market cap of $463.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

