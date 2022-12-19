TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

