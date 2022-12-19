TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $4,032,275.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:TDG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $604.53. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,593. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.67 and a 200 day moving average of $585.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.67.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
