Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 82888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Transition Metals Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, and palladium. The company's project portfolio includes Thunder Bay Ni-Cu-PGM's, Saskatchewan Copper, Abitibi gold, and Sudbury Area projects.

