Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.27. 567,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,827. The firm has a market cap of $396.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.39 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $71,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gerald Harder bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $71,536.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,559.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 41,225 shares of company stock valued at $430,590 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

