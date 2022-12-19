Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

TCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 30,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $24,762,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.