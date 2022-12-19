Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Trading 5% Higher

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

