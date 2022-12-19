Uniswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.11 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $31.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00032154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00384833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00017672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.36621905 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 581 active market(s) with $53,834,951.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.