United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) CFO Brad Martz Purchases 20,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) CFO Brad Martz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

UIHC remained flat at $0.50 during trading on Monday. 217,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Insurance by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

