United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.