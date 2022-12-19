Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.48

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 132287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,945,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 249,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,287,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,231,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,033,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,886,000 after buying an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

