US Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

VO stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

