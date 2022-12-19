US Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

US Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 56,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.1 %

TMO stock opened at $536.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

