US Financial Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

