US Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

US Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $59.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

