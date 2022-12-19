V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 4.2 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in V.F. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. V.F. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.